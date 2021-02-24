Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General’s Office warns of COVID-19 fraud calls

Suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted the West Virginia attorney general to...
Suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted the West Virginia attorney general to issue a warning to residents.(Pixabay/stock image)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Suspicious calls about the COVID-19 vaccine have prompted the West Virginia attorney general to issue a warning to residents.

Patrick Morrisey says his office “has received a number of calls from consumers” about the issue. Morrisey said the “con artist will often ask multiple questions about personal and financial data, supposedly in order to schedule a vaccine appointment.”  

“Consumers must know that legitimate health officials coordinating vaccine distribution will never ask for payment or financial or other personal, identifiable information,” Morrisey said in a release. “If you suspect a scam, trust your instincts and give our office a call. We can help you sort out fraud from fact.”

Morrisey’s office passed along the following tips:

  • Do not pay for a vaccine appointment or a spot on a waiting list.
  • Be extremely wary of texts from unknown parties.
  • If something seems suspicious, call a trusted source such as the local health department or the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline.
  • Never open email attachments from unknown parties.
  • Never share personal, identifiable information with an unknown party.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of coronavirus vaccine fraud may call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or go online and visit here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic
Car accident closes road in Ashland
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
The Pint Pub on Kanawha Boulevard East has been advised to immediately cease all operations for...
Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders

Latest News

About 5,200 Kentucky Power customers are still without power, the company said Tuesday evening.
About 5,200 Kentucky Power customers still without service
A common place for snacks is now the home to dozens of books at Logan Middle School in southern...
Book vending machine offered up at Logan Middle School
On Tuesday, 1,300 appointments were scheduled, according to KDMC vaccine clinic coordinator Bob...
KDMC vaccine appointments rescheduled after winter storms
Neighbors say there was so much damage and so many trees down, despite all the help, it took...
Community no longer stranded, thanks to National Guard