AEP | Power restored to 93% of customers after winter storms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - AEP says as of Thursday evening power is back on for 93% of customers affected by back-to-back ice storms that hit the state Feb. 11 and 15.

At the height of the weather event, 97,000 customers lost power, a number that has now dropped to 6,300.

Six West Virginia counties were hit particularly hard by the ice, freezing rain, snow and cold temperatures. In Jackson, Lincoln, Mason and Putnam counties.

In Cabell County, just over a thousand customers are without service.

Wayne County has the most customers out at 3,900.

West Virginia Outages by County and Restoration Estimates

About 6,300 customers remain out of power.

Most customers without power will have service restored by 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

Special Focus on Small Outages

Around 600 different outage cases have been identified, with repairs needed at each before power can be restored.

Of these outage cases, the vast majority of the locations involve three customers or less.

Customers still out of power should check where service comes into their homes and make sure there’s no damage that would prevent their power from being restored. Customers are responsible for any repairs to the meter box and other equipment attached to their homes, not including the meter itself or the line from the pole to their home.

As workers address smaller or individual outages, restoration times will be updated to provide customers a more customized estimate of when power will be restored to their homes.

Customers can see the restoration estimate for their home on the outage map at AppalachianPower.com , the Appalachian Power app, or through text and email alerts.

