Ashland man faces drug charges

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Investigators seized a mix of heroin and fentanyl in a bust that ended with a man’s arrest, according to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force.

It happened Tuesday at the Four Seasons Motel in Ashland after a lengthy investigation. Investigators also seized a firearm.

Danny E. Hall, 42, of Ashland, is charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin).

Hall was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

