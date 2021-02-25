Advertisement

Ashland man faces drug charges

Investigators seized a mix of heroin and fentanyl in a bust that ended with a man’s arrest in...
Investigators seized a mix of heroin and fentanyl in a bust that ended with a man’s arrest in Ashland, Kentucky.(Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Investigators seized a mix of heroin and fentanyl in a bust that ended with a man’s arrest, according to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force.

It happened Tuesday at the Four Seasons Motel in Ashland after a lengthy investigation. Investigators also seized a firearm.

Danny E. Hall, 42, of Ashland, is charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin).

Hall was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

