Boone County Health Department services suspended

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All services offered by the Boone County Health Department have been suspended following an investigation from the State’s Department of Health and Human Resources.

Findings from the onsite evaluation by a Bureau for Public Health quality assurance monitoring team determined that the Health Department did not have written policies or procedures for infection prevention, hand hygiene, or environmental cleaning.

One part of the evaluation highlighted the area where injections are given and blood is taken. The report says, “The facility does not have an injection safety training program or any written policies regarding injection safety or education for healthcare personnel. The facility does not provide education upon hire or annually. The administrator reports the ‘new’ nurse was an employee before and competencies were not completed because she ‘knew what she could do.’ When giving injections, the facility does not use two patient identifiers nor does the facility check for allergies prior to administration. Initially the administrator reported they do not have standing orders but then indicated they use the VFC guidelines. The orders are not approved by the board. The orders are not reviewed annually or as guidelines change. The facility does not have a policy in place that governs the use of standing orders. In a very large room, blood draw station is set up where patient vitals are taken. On the other side of the room, is the vaccine storage area.”

The Boone County Health Department was also found inadequate in regards to personal protective equipment. “During the facility tour of the exam room, the administrator was asked about where employees completed donning and doffing PPE. Stated they keep the supplies locked up. When asked about the location for donning, she stated they would already have it on in the room or they could put it on in the room.”

The report also states, “During facility observations, boxes were on the floor, there was a blood centrifuge located in a storage area with what appeared to also be clean equipment/supplies, and the scales were visually unclean. The facility, in general, appears to need deep cleaning.”

The Boone County Board of Health had also failed to hold regularly scheduled meetings.

“Due to the seriousness of the deficiencies involving the Boone County Board of Health, it is important the Board make itself available at its earliest convenience to meet with representatives of the Bureau for Public Health to discuss these issues and what corrective action is necessary going forward,” said State Health Officer Ayne Amjad.

