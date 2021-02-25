Cabell County BOE votes to return to school in-person for five days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Board of Education has voted to return to school in-person five days a week.

They held a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Board member, Rhonda Smalley, made motion for five days of in-person school to begin Monday, March 1 for grades pre-K through 12. The motion was seconded by Alyssa Bond. The motion passed.

The Cabell County School Board President, Mary Neely recommended waiting until next Tuesday’s board meeting to give the public more notice to weigh in before the vote was made.

The board also held a meeting on Tuesday, where they discussed making up recent snow days due to the ice storm, their plan to purchase the old Sears at the Huntington Mall, a new site for Milton Elementary and the school calendars for the next two years. You can read more on that here.

