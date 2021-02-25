Advertisement

Capital Jet Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at the Capital Jet Center, Yeager Airport’s Fixed Based Operator, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials with Yeager Airport say the employee was on property one day last week and hasn’t been back since Monday, February 22. The virus wasn’t contracted at the airport.

The employee wasn’t in contact with any customers traveling through the Capital Jet Center.

“We are hopeful that the employee has a quick recovery,” said Yeager Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller. “This is a reminder that we need to continue following health and safety protocols to keep everyone at the Airport safe.”

Employees are following all safety protocols such as hand-washing and wearing a mask.

