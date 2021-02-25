Chill down follows spring preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -What a hump day across the region as temperatures soared to 70 degrees for the first time since early November. Along with the warmth came strong winds gusting at times past 30 mph. The tandem, warm winds and sunshine, sparked an early season brush fire risk across the region. So when a cold front passed with showers at night the forests did get a ground dampening.

Looking into Thursday a grey overcast will greet the first light of day with perhaps a sprinkle leftover or a flurry in the high country. The air will feel decidedly chillier with morning temperatures stuck in the 30s under the cloud cover, only to recover into the low 40s as the sun breaks through by afternoon.

Friday will start frosty cold with readings in the 20s then clouds will increase ahead of the next southern surge of moisture. While recent southern storms have featured ice and snow, this next system with its multiple waves of moisture over a 5 day period will produce bands of rain. With an aggregate rainfall starting Friday night through Tuesday totaling 1″-3″, the task of tracking rising waters on our streams will need to be placed top of mind.

Temperatures near seasonal norms heading into the weekend and the first of March promise rain not snow as March arrives like a wet not white lion.

