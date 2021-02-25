City leaders hear from officials on needle exchange or distribution program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A controversial topic has found itself back in the spotlight once again after an investigation lead to an uproar amongst some in the city.

Earlier this month, WSAZ reported the Charleston Public Safety committee was discussing a bill to bring to the table which could allow for a needle exchange or distribution program by entities with the proper certification to do so. The committee took to council the idea of an anonymous survey for first responders and city refuse workers which would ask questions about needle exchange or distribution program opinions and thoughts.

The council approved of the survey and sent it back to the sub-committee for questions to be created.

On Wednesday the committee gathered to hear from organizations like the CDC, West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, doctors and first responders on their thoughts of a needle exchange or distribution program in the city. The committee also held a question and answer portion of the meeting with several of the speakers.

During the meeting the CDC said Kanawha County is the most “concerning” in the country for the HIV outbreak. They said out of over 3,000 counties throughout the country, only four counties had more HIV diagnosis among people who inject drugs in 2019 than Kanawha County had in 2020. Cabell County was in fourth place.

The CDC also added that during the time span of 2013 to 2019 there were less than five HIV diagnoses per year.

The committee also heard from Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner who said he isn’t against some type of program to help with the opioid crisis. He agreed numbers are up however, he hopes accountability is held and whatever program is chosen is controlled.

“A lot of (needles) wind up in public places, a lot of them wind up in abandoned houses where my firefighters are crawling around,” said Chief Wanner. “I don’t want to see somebody stuck by a dirty needle, I don’t’ want to see somebody’s children get stuck by a needle.”

Fraternal Order of Police President Eric Smith, who is also a retired Charleston police officer and Fire Department Union President Myron Boggess also spoke and answered questions from the committee. Smith said it’s important for how the businesses is conducted and like Wanner, he also agreed there should be some type of program in place but not “just” handing out needles.

After the question and answer portion, the committee came up with an approved list of questions for the anonymous survey. They said they are hoping to get the survey administered within the next week.

Once the surveys are done and collected, the committee will evaluate the data and take it into consideration when taking up the bill to have a needle or distribution program in the city of Charleston.

