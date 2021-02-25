City of Huntington releases storm debris removal plan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The City of Huntington has released its plan for removing storm debris from along roadways and curbs in response to two ice storms earlier this month.

The removal plan will begin Monday, March 1.

City of Huntington Public Works crews will follow household garbage routes and spend one week picking up storm debris in each area. The schedule will be as follows:

Monday household garbage route: March 1-5

Tuesday household garbage route: March 8-12

Wednesday household garbage route: March 15-19

Thursday household garbage route: March 22-26

Friday household garbage route: March 29-April 2

Public Works says crews will use the garbage routes to make it easier for the public to know when storm debris will be removed from their neighborhood.

This schedule also will allow additional time in April for Public Works crews to sweep through these areas a second time and remove any additional storm debris that was placed at the curb after their first sweep.

Public Works Director Jim Insco has created a plan with partnering agencies to chip up the tree limbs once they are brought to one of two locations. The storm debris will be turned into mulch, which will give the city an opportunity to provide free mulch to residents later this spring.

Public Works also has received a commitment from the Huntington Water Quality Board to provide additional truck drivers if needed to help remove storm debris.

Residents also will be able to continue using all of the current options for disposal of yard debris that are available to them under normal circumstances:

By bundling limbs and branches that are no more than 4 feet in length and weigh no more than 75 pounds and setting the bundles out with their weekly household garbage. Each household is also entitled to one free pickup of uncontained rubbish each month as long as it does not exceed the size of an 8-foot truck bed. Larger pickups are permit, but a fee is assessed by the Public Works director. Residents can bring yard debris to the trash drop-off facility on South High Street in Guyandotte. The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month. Residents are required to provide one proof of residency at the facility. The requirement that residents also provide a copy of their refuse bill has been waived, as the city has not assessed a fee for refuse service during the past year due to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents also are allowed to use this facility more than once a month.

