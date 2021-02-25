Advertisement

Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19 following a positive test by a member of her and husband Garth Brooks’ team, according to a representative for the duo.

A social media post states Yearwood and Brooks are in quarantine.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks confirmed. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – currently quarantining at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a...

Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The post said the severe winter weather in Tennessee prevented Yearwood and Brooks from being tested until almost a week after their initial exposure.

Brooks says he will be out of the spotlight and not doing things like his weekly Facebook stream for a while while Yearwood recovers.

“Anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together,” he said.

Brooks said Yearwood is dealing with symptoms, however, and welcomes any prayers or good thoughts anyone wants to send her way.

