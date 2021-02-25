Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 5 deaths, 431 new cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five deaths and 431 new cases have been reported within the last 24 hours in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 25, 2021, there have been 2,147,276 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 130,813 total cases and 2,290 total deaths.

The deaths include a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Summers County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, and a 77-year old male from Raleigh County.

There are 8,020 active cases.

120,503 people have recovered.

277,182 first doses of the vaccine have been given and 175,181 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,185), Berkeley (9,638), Boone (1,559), Braxton (768), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,762), Calhoun (224), Clay (372), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,635), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,059), Greenbrier (2,391), Hampshire (1,515), Hancock (2,581), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,811), Jackson (1,653), Jefferson (3,602), Kanawha (11,991), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,218), Logan (2,680), Marion (3,642), Marshall (2,995), Mason (1,763), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,192), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,116), Monongalia (7,907), Monroe (944), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,169), Ohio (3,617), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,525), Putnam (4,186), Raleigh (4,653), Randolph (2,381), Ritchie (622), Roane (496), Summers (701), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,668), Wayne (2,596), Webster (308), Wetzel (1,075), Wirt (351), Wood (7,002), Wyoming (1,736).

