COVID-19 Ky. | 1,447 new cases, 43 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 1,447 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths.

Despite those numbers, he reported the positivity rate was 5.67% which he said is the leading indicator of a natural downward progression of the virus.

Beshear said overall case numbers are up this week due to less people tested last week during severe winter weather.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination effort, Beshear said it’s “going incredibly well” throughout the state. As of Thursday 646,836 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose. That’s 14.7 percent of the eligible population.

Statewide, Kentucky has 410 vaccinations sites and is adding 119 next week, including a Walmart site in Pike County.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman shared some photo of the vaccination effort in Pikeville and Prestonsburg on Thursday, saying she was inspired by the team effort.

Beshear had a similar reaction.

“It’s almost electric,” he said, calling it a “common purpose” that sees beyond COVID.

