Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,447 new cases, 43 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 1,447 new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths.

Despite those numbers, he reported the positivity rate was 5.67% which he said is the leading indicator of a natural downward progression of the virus.

Beshear said overall case numbers are up this week due to less people tested last week during severe winter weather.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination effort, Beshear said it’s “going incredibly well” throughout the state. As of Thursday 646,836 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose. That’s 14.7 percent of the eligible population.

Statewide, Kentucky has 410 vaccinations sites and is adding 119 next week, including a Walmart site in Pike County.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman shared some photo of the vaccination effort in Pikeville and Prestonsburg on Thursday, saying she was inspired by the team effort.

Beshear had a similar reaction.

“It’s almost electric,” he said, calling it a “common purpose” that sees beyond COVID.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured
Box truck into power pole in Chesapeake.
UPDATE | Box truck hits power lines and poles
Three vehicle accident on 5th Street Hill.
Three vehicles involved in accident
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Frontier repair truck parked in Putnam County working to restore service to customers.
Frontier called to testify on internet service before House of Delegates committee
Frontier called to testify on internet service before House of Delegates committee
Frontier called to testify on internet service before House of Delegates committee
According to Metro 911, Maccorkle Avenue is shut down in the area.
Maccorkle Ave. shut down in Jefferson due to structure fire
wsaz
Johnson County band uses debut album release to raise funds for cancer center
1861 Public House is a new taproom that will be located along Central Ave. in the village of...
New taproom set to open in Barboursville