COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans to be held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans, their spouses and caregivers Thursday, Feb. 25.

The clinic will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 200 Civic Center Drive.

“We are happy to be able to pay it forward by offering COVID-19 vaccines to the people who have served our country in the armed forces,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston.

The health department worked with West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov and local veterans’ associations to schedule 400 appointments for veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

All appointments have been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.