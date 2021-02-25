Early Thursday morning Putnam County Fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire forced a family from their home Thursday.

It broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Gordon Road. Everyone made it out safely.

Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ a resident called in the fire after it was discovered on the backporch.

Fire officials are looking for a cause.

Multiple fire departments put the fire down including Teays Valley, Winfield, Hurricane, Nitro and Cabell county responded to the fire.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.