Early Thursday morning Putnam County Fire

fire graphic
fire graphic(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire forced a family from their home Thursday.

It broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Gordon Road. Everyone made it out safely.

Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ a resident called in the fire after it was discovered on the backporch.

Fire officials are looking for a cause.

Multiple fire departments put the fire down including Teays Valley, Winfield, Hurricane, Nitro and Cabell county responded to the fire.

