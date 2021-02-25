Elementary students thank AEP workers with artwork

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power workers received an extra special thank you following massive restoration efforts after back-to-back ice storms knocked out power all across the region.

The students at Village of Barboursville Elementary School created cards and artwork to send to AEP workers.

AEP said on the post, “These are going STRAIGHT to the refrigerator.”

