Advertisement

Extended power outage taking toll on communities

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power crews have been busy trying to get electricity restored following last week’s ice storm, and many continue to wait for their turn.

Neighbors on Thompson Branch in Lavalette say, with the exception of a few hours between ice storms, they’ve been without power 14 days.

People in the community say the cost of running their generators and heaters is starting to add up.

They’ve been told their power might be restored Friday night, but they’re thinking with such a big mess and so much work still to do, it could be well beyond that.

“It’s a total disaster,” Becky Robinson said. “I know this storm was devastating to a lot of people, but two weeks without power? Yeah, we’re at wits’ end.”

“We’ve lost a lot of food,” Roger Stephens said. “It’s costing me 40 or 50 bucks a day in gas and propane.”

Stephens’ outbuilding where he keeps tools for his job was destroyed by a fallen tree.

While the warmer weather Wednesday came as a relief, they certainly wouldn’t have guessed they’d be seeing 70-degree temperatures before their electricity was restored.

Tom Hager’s car was crushed by a fallen tree while it was parked in his driveway.

“The headlights came on when the log hit,” Hager said. “It was like the car went ‘Ouch.’”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested
W.Va. schools mandated to return for full-time in-person learning
Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location
The Pint Pub on Kanawha Boulevard East has been advised to immediately cease all operations for...
Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Three vehicle accident on 5th Street Hill.
Three vehicles involved in accident

Latest News

Investigators seized a mix of heroin and fentanyl in a bust that ended with a man’s arrest in...
Ashland man faces drug charges
Neighbors on Thompson Branch in Lavalette say with the exception of a few hours between ice...
Extended power outage taking toll on communities
A downed power line after two ice storms went through Lawrence County, Ohio in February 2021.
Officials urge residents to report storm damage in online survey
ODOT scams reported in Jackson County, Ohio
ODOT scams circulating in Jackson County, Ohio