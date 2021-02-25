Extended power outage taking toll on communities

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power crews have been busy trying to get electricity restored following last week’s ice storm, and many continue to wait for their turn.

Neighbors on Thompson Branch in Lavalette say, with the exception of a few hours between ice storms, they’ve been without power 14 days.

People in the community say the cost of running their generators and heaters is starting to add up.

They’ve been told their power might be restored Friday night, but they’re thinking with such a big mess and so much work still to do, it could be well beyond that.

“It’s a total disaster,” Becky Robinson said. “I know this storm was devastating to a lot of people, but two weeks without power? Yeah, we’re at wits’ end.”

“We’ve lost a lot of food,” Roger Stephens said. “It’s costing me 40 or 50 bucks a day in gas and propane.”

Stephens’ outbuilding where he keeps tools for his job was destroyed by a fallen tree.

While the warmer weather Wednesday came as a relief, they certainly wouldn’t have guessed they’d be seeing 70-degree temperatures before their electricity was restored.

Tom Hager’s car was crushed by a fallen tree while it was parked in his driveway.

“The headlights came on when the log hit,” Hager said. “It was like the car went ‘Ouch.’”

