First Warning Forecast | One dry day before waves of rain expected into weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Behind a cold front that moved through Wednesday evening, temperatures on Thursday will be much cooler but more in line with what should be seen this time of year. The day will also be the last dry one over the next several as waves of rain are expected beginning Friday afternoon and lasting throughout the weekend. Periods of heavy rain are possible, and localized flooding is a threat that needs to be closely monitored.

Thursday morning starts with a mix of clouds and sun across the region with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s north and mid to upper 30s south.

Times of sun and clouds will be seen throughout the day Thursday but with high temperatures only reaching the mid 40s, certainly a far cry from the 60s and 70s seen on Wednesday. The good news is that the wind will be much lighter, and no precipitation is expected.

Friday starts dry but sees rain moving in during the afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 40s but will quickly drop once the rain arrives.

One wave of rain will last from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Some breaks in the rain are likely Saturday afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid 50s.

More waves of rain are expected Saturday night into Monday morning, with much of Sunday looking rather damp. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 50s again, so wintry precipitation is not a concern. When all said and done, however, most locations will see at least an inch of rain, with amounts exceeding two if not three inches across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Monday afternoon will be drier but still mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Tuesday with a high around 50 degrees. Another round of rain showers is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, followed by a drier and partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with a high in the mid 50s.

