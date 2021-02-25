Grand jury to hear case of man accused of stealing police cruiser, pulling over driver

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The case of a man accused of escaping police custody and pulling a man over with a stolen police cruiser last week in Lawrence County is headed to a grand jury.

Bryce Hogan, 23, on Thursday waived a pretrial hearing.

Hogan faces several charges, including two counts of drug possession, three counts of failure to comply with the order of an officer, felonious assault, receiving stolen property, theft, escape and kidnapping.

The incident started Friday, Feb. 19 in Hanging Rock and led to a chase throughout parts of Lawrence County, including on U.S. 52 and state Route 141, that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph.

WSAZ spoke with a man who was pulled over by the suspect. He shared details about the entire experience.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.