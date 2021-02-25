Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity dedicates second home during pandemic

The home on Jefferson Avenue was only the second home the organization has been able to donate...
The home on Jefferson Avenue was only the second home the organization has been able to donate during the COVID-19 pandemic.(WSAZ Amber Sipe)
By Amber Sipe
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home in Huntington on Thursday.

The home on Jefferson Avenue is only the second home the organization has been able to donate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we literally shut down everything,” Habitat for Humanity CEO and Executive Director David Michael said.

The home is “recycled,” which means it was a Habitat for Humanity home given back to the organization by the previous owner.

“The build time and cost were not nearly as involved as a new house construction project, so that kind of helped us out a whole lot during the pandemic,” Michael said.

Michael said the organization has had funding issues, and they have had to cut back on volunteers, meaning a decrease in production. According to Michael, they normally build six to eight homes per year.

On Thursday, the home went to Josie Smith and her two children. Smith had been on the Habitat for Humanity wait-list for over a year.

“We’re very excited, the kids are very excited. They finally get their own room,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured
Box truck into power pole in Chesapeake.
UPDATE | Box truck hits power lines and poles
Three vehicle accident on 5th Street Hill.
Three vehicles involved in accident
Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Healthy meals for Heart Health Month
Healthy meals for Heart Health Month
Boost your self-esteem month
Boost your self-esteem month
Andy Chilian breaks down your weather photos | Feb. 25
Andy Chilian breaks down your weather photos | Feb. 25
Renting an RV for spring break
Renting an RV for spring break