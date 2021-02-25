Habitat for Humanity dedicates second home during pandemic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home in Huntington on Thursday.

The home on Jefferson Avenue is only the second home the organization has been able to donate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we literally shut down everything,” Habitat for Humanity CEO and Executive Director David Michael said.

The home is “recycled,” which means it was a Habitat for Humanity home given back to the organization by the previous owner.

“The build time and cost were not nearly as involved as a new house construction project, so that kind of helped us out a whole lot during the pandemic,” Michael said.

Michael said the organization has had funding issues, and they have had to cut back on volunteers, meaning a decrease in production. According to Michael, they normally build six to eight homes per year.

On Thursday, the home went to Josie Smith and her two children. Smith had been on the Habitat for Humanity wait-list for over a year.

“We’re very excited, the kids are very excited. They finally get their own room,” Smith said.

