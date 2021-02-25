Healthy meals for Heart Health Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

BREAKFAST: Customizable Egg Cups – 3 ways

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Base:

4 eggs

1 cup egg whites

¼ cup low-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

Pepper to taste

Combo 1 - Mushroom and Spinach:

½ cup mushroom, chopped

1 cup spinach, chopped

2 tbsp yellow onion, diced

1 tbsp Mazola Corn Oil

Combo 2 - Tomato Basil:

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped

½ cup basil chopped

2 tbsp yellow onion, diced

1 tbsp Mazola Corn Oil

Combo 3 - Bell Pepper:

¼ cup red bell pepper, diced

¼ cup yellow bell pepper, diced

¼ cup green bell pepper, diced

2 tbsp yellow onion, diced

1 tbsp Mazola Corn Oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Line a muffin tin with 12 liners.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together base ingredients and divide into three bowls.

4. For each combo, warm Mazola Corn Oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and sauté combo ingredients until cooked and tender, about 5 minutes. Add combo ingredients to each of the three bowls and stir to combine. Divide egg veggie mixtures evenly into the lined muffin tin wells, filling each well about three-fourths full.

5. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until set.

6. Enjoy for breakfast throughout the week and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 3 days.

LUNCH: Chicken Burrito Bowl

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

8 oz. boneless, skinless chicken, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ lime, juiced

½ tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp Mazola Corn Oil

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

Fresh cilantro to taste

¼ cup Pico de Gallo

¼ cup guacamole

1 cup brown rice

Directions:

1. Warm one tablespoon of Mazola Corn Oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

2. In a large mixing bowl, toss chicken together with lime juice and seasonings. Transfer to the skillet and cook until chicken is no longer pink, about 5-6 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet and divide between two servings bowls.

3. Warm another tablespoon of Mazola Corn Oil in the skillet and keep over medium-high heat. Add red onion and bell pepper to the skillet and sauté until cooked and tender, about 5 minutes. Divide between two serving bowls.

4. Cook brown rice according to package instructions and divide between both serving bowls.

5. Divide remaining ingredients between both serving bowls.

DINNER – Taco-Stuffed Peppers

Serves: 3

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

3 medium bell peppers, halved and seeds removed

2 tbsp Mazola Corn Oil

1 cup brown rice

1 cup corn

1 cup black beans

½ cup diced tomato

½ yellow onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1/3 cup low-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

9 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breast, chopped

Marinade:

1/3 cup corn oil

1 lime, juice and zested

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 F.

2. Whisk together marinade ingredients in a large mixing bowl and place chicken in the bowl. Place bowl in the fridge for 30 minutes to allow chicken to marinate.

3. While chicken in marinating, place halved bell peppers on a lined baking sheet and brush with one tablespoon of Mazola corn oil.

4. Bake peppers for 20 minutes to soften.

5. Cook brown rice according to package instructions and set aside.

6. Heat one tablespoon of Mazola corn oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until golden about 5 minutes, then add garlic and sauté 30 seconds longer. Add in chicken and continue cooking until no longer pink, about 5-6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in tomatoes, black beans, rice and corn. Cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Divide mixture among bell peppers and top with cheese. Bake for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with fresh cilantro.

