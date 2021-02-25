In-person instruction for PK-8 students to begin March 3 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Blended students in grades PK-8 are scheduled to return to full-time in-person instruction beginning Wednesday, March 3, says Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander.

Prior to March 3rd, the Thursday/Friday group will report on February 25th and 26th. The Monday/Tuesday group will report on March 1st and 2nd.

This decision follows a motion for PK-8 students to return to in-person instruction five days a week that was passed unanimously by the West Virginia Board of Education earlier this week.

According to the motion, counties are to return to the five-day, in-person model for pre-k – 8 students no later than March 3, 2021. To view the motion, click here.

The move replaces the Jan. 13, 2021, motion that required counties to offer at-least blended learning for families. This does not affect families that have chosen virtual learning for their children. Those children may remain with virtual learning through the end of the year.

The Wayne County Board of Education is meeting on Friday, February 26, 2021. The in-person schedule for grades 9-12 will be considered during this meeting.

Students enrolled in virtual education may continue with their selected schedule.

District administration says if a parent/guardian wishes to change their child’s schedule from in-person to virtual or virtual to in-person, the parent/guardian should contact the school.

