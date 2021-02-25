Kanawha County Commision to launch texting service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Commission is planning to launch a new texting service.

The service, which is in partnership with TextMyGov will launch on Friday, February 26.

Commission members say this will allow citizens an additional way to receive quick answers to questions.

Citizens can text the number 304-KC4-HELP (304-524-4357) and receive guidance to resources and report potential issues.

TextMyGov uses your cell phone’s regular messaging service to get information using keywords such as ordinances, report code violations, utility, COVID-19 info, or emergency preparedness.

You can also use this service to opt in for emergency text alerts from Kanawha County, like chemical emergencies and inclement weather. To enroll, text KCEMERGENCY to 91896. Standard text messaging rates for apply for citizens.

“If we’ve learned anything from the last year of living during a worldwide pandemic, multiple lines of communication are crucial to the safety of our citizens. Our texting service will be a new way for citizens to get the answers they need within moments. We know time is of the essence, and our citizens need new, innovative ways to reach out to us,” said Commission President Kent Carper.

Commissioner Ben Salango says, “we’re thrilled to offer a new way to serve our citizens. One example of how this service will increase our outreach with citizens is the code enforcement side. Citizens will have the ability to submit code complaints, for example, “report tall grass” or “report dilapidated structure,” directly to our planning office. They can include details of the code violation and a real-time picture of their concern. This will be a huge aide for our code enforcement officers to respond to complaints.”

“We recognize the need for lines of communication to be consistently open, in multiple ways. TextMyGov will be a simple way for our citizens to reach out to us with a quick question or an in-depth concern, and do it all from their cell phone. While we are exceedingly active on multiple social media sites, we feel this service will reach our citizens who may not have social media but still appreciate the ease of texting,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

