Kentucky Power | 2,800 customers still in the dark following winter storms

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Kentucky Power crews and numerous outside resources continue to restore power outages in the hardest hit and remaining areas of Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties.

Approximately 2,800 customers remain without power on Thursday morning.

Counties remaining with significant outages include:

Boyd County: 900 customers remain out

Carter County: 475 customers remain out

Lawrence County: 1,200 customers remain out

These areas suffered extensive damage to electrical facilities causing more than 59,000 customers to lose power at the peak from back-to-back ice and snowstorms that started on February 10.

Crews are working in all areas today to finish up the remaining 5% of customers who remain out from the storms.

Complete restoration is expected by Friday night, with a few outage situations wrapping up on Saturday.

There are still 436 outage cases that must be worked and 413 of them affect fewer than 25 customers.

Customers are urged to call 1-800-572-1113 to get the most up-to-date and more specific estimated restoration information.

Customer Information:

Residential/Business Service Drop Information: Kentucky Power cannot connect power to any home or business where there is damage to the service entrance. The service entrance is the area located 1) at the meter, 2) between the meter and the home’s electrical panel, or 3) the location where Kentucky Power’s cable connects to the home/business owner’s cable. Customers need to have a qualified electrician repair this damage before power can be restored to the home or business.

