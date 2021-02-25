Advertisement

Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia

West Virginia DMV
West Virginia DMV(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says customers may now take their driver’s license knowledge test online.

The DMV made the announcement Thursday.

Commissioner Everett Frazier with the WV DMV says, “we are so excited to offer our customers this new online service.  It’s simple to register, and can be done immediately from the comfort, safety, and convenience of home.”

In order to take the test, you will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and camera. Phones will not work.

If customers need technical assistance with the online testing process once they’ve started the test, you can email WVK2DOnlineSupport@iti4dmv.com.

Once a customer passes the test, they will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at their local DMV Regional Office where they can show their proof documents and get their learner’s/instruction permit without having to wait in line.

You can click here for more information or go to the WV DMV website.

