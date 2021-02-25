Advertisement

Mountain Health Network hospitals update visitation policy

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The visitation policy for Mountain Health Network hospitals has been slightly updated.

According to a release from Mountain Health Network, one visitor will be able to accompany surgery patients coming in for procedures.

This policy applies to both outpatient procedures and AM admits.

Pediatric patients are allowed to have one parent or guardian present in their exam room during appointments.

Preachers and other clergymen are only allowed to visit patients by electronic methods. Mountain Health’s pastoral team will provide education on safe ministry and visitation practices to visiting pastors.

