New taproom set to open in Barboursville

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new spot will soon be opening in the village of Barboursville that will allow you to sit down, unwind and sip on a craft beer.

1861 Public House is a new taproom that will be located along Central Avenue in the village. It will be next door to Main Street on Central.

The owner, Jason Beter, who also owns Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, says they will mostly focus on serving craft beers from West Virginia.

Beter says the hope is that the new business will compliment those already existing in downtown Barboursville and help to make it a destination area.

“These are the people that live in your community and that money goes straight back into your community,” said Beter. “It’s who sponsors your ball teams, who donates to your organizations, it’s the life blood of any community.”

Work is already taking place at the site. Beter says they are currently working to do some demolition.

The hope is that the new spot will be open by late May, if not sooner.

