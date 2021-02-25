ODOT scams circulating in Jackson County, Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Scam emails have been circulating in Ohio.

County officials say emails that appear to be from the Ohio Department of Transportation notify Ohioans that their license information needs to be updated using an attached link.

“The normal citizen who does not see emails regularly from these departments, this does look very real and it gives me grave concern,” Jackson County Clerk of Courts Seth Michael said.

Michael says he has gotten reports of two residents receiving this email on Monday. He says one ended up falling victim.

“They didn’t recognize it as a scam immediately,” Michael said.

Some factors may seem convincing.

“With the logo and everything there, it looks almost like a legitimate legal email document,” Brenda Dillon said.

Michael says, along with noticing the unfamiliar email address, the Ohio Department of Public Safety handles drivers license information and car registration -- not ODOT.

“Anytime that you see something that has the word ‘require’ especially if it says ‘required to do something online’ and it does not give you multiple options or a phone number to choose, that obviously should be a flag to let you know it may be fraudulent,” Michael said.

ODOT has been made aware of these scams, and officials urge people to not click the link.

Seth Michael also says that if you have any questions, you can always call their office.

