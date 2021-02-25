Officials urge residents to report storm damage in online survey

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - It’s been nearly two weeks since severe ice storms struck the region, and while clean-up efforts are the focus for many residents, county officials are hoping to secure funds.

“Emergencies happen and the response is a few days, but the recovery is a much longer period,” said acting EMA Director Chasity Schnelzenbach.

“What we’re spending on disasters like this and emergencies like this take away from the day-to-day expenses the townships already incur,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.

On Monday, the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency released an online survey for residents to complete.

“When the governor deployed the Ohio National Guard to us, we knew that they would be active on public lands, but also realized how much devastation was on private land,” Holliday told WSAZ.

The goal is two-fold: assess damages in hopes of securing any state or federal funding the county could qualify for, and getting physical help to those who need it most.

On Thursday morning, crews with “Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters” will team up with trustees to dig through the debris.

More than 30 people, trained in disaster cleanup, will lead the effort, which Schnelzenbach says will be prioritized according to things such as special needs, elderly folks trying to get to doctor’s appointments, etc.

“We had spoken to one of the organizers, he had worked with (Hurricane) Katrina efforts,” Holliday said. “We’re very confident in their abilities and what they’ll be able to do for our private residents.”

Officials say it is crucial for residents to fill out the survey whether any funding comes from it.

“Even if we think right we don’t have a program that will fix what’s happening to that person, it doesn’t mean that we won’t in the future in the weeks to come,” Schnelzenbach said.

Officials are also asking residents to reach out to their insurance companies, as they say it is the most effective way to get things replaced.

As of publication time Wednesday night, 44 people had completed the survey.

Should you have any questions about filling out the damage survey, you can contact emergency operations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at (740) 237-1010.

