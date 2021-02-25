Pikeville Medical Center moves to next phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign

PIKEVILLE, Ky. ( WSAZ)- Pikeville Medical Center is fast tracking who’s up next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than a million additional people will soon be eligible to register for the vaccine.

PMC is moving to phase 1C, five days before the state does with regional vaccine sites. The group now eligible to receive the vaccine includes: those over the age of 60 and anyone 16 and older with high risk health conditions. It also adds dozens of jobs to the list of essential workers including Postal service workers, food and agriculture, grocery store employees, IT & Communication, the media and clergy members.

Those who fall in 1C category and live in PMC’s service area preferably in Pike, Floyd, Lawrence, Martin or Johnson counties will be eligible to register here beginning at 3 .m. on Thursday.

When scheduling vaccine appointments, priority will be given to those 69 and over as well as healthcare workers a defined in Kentucky’s 1A group.

The expansion announcement comes the same day Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman stopped at three hospitals across Eastern Kentucky to see the vaccine process.

Kentucky's Lt. Gov. visits Pikeville Medical Center Thursday.

“I was honored to visit Pikeville Medical Center and witness many Kentuckians receiving their Shot of Hope. I am so thankful for all the health care workers I met at PMC. They are the hero’s for the way they are caring for southeast Kentucky during this pandemic,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “With an increase in vaccinations, Team Kentucky is turning the corner in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Today’s announcement essentially doubles our regularly scheduled allotment of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing PMC to increase to nearly five thousand total doses each week,” said Donovan Blackburn, PMC CEO. " This is a wonderful opportunity PMC has given, and we are thankful to those who are a part of of the process in helping our community get healthier and back to a sense of normalcy.”

PMC COVID-19 vaccines are administered through a drive-thru method at 150 Healthcare Drive Pikeville, Ky 41501 between the PMC administration building and the Landmark Hotel.

