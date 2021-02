HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Veteran, sing/songwriter and advocate for veterans James Cazad passed away on February 2nd, 2021. Tim Irr along with Jeff Barnes, Marilyn Young and Mike May remember the impact James had on them, veterans, coal miners and people from all walks of life.

You can watch James’ and Jeff’s song ‘Hillbilly Highway’ right here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.