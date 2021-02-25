Rockfall Damages Cars on I-64

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two cars were damaged early Thursday morning when rocks fell onto Interstate 64.

It happened in the eastbound lanes between the Montrose and Oakwood Road Exits.

The rocks fell around 5:30am, but workers from the Department of Highways were able to clean it up quickly after that.

The drivers were not hurt, but the cars did get damaged according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

It did not close the interstate at any point.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.