Rockfall Damages Cars on I-64

Rockslide damaged two cars on Interstate 64(WSAZ)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two cars were damaged early Thursday morning when rocks fell onto Interstate 64.

It happened in the eastbound lanes between the Montrose and Oakwood Road Exits.

The rocks fell around 5:30am, but workers from the Department of Highways were able to clean it up quickly after that.

The drivers were not hurt, but the cars did get damaged according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

It did not close the interstate at any point.

