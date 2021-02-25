Advertisement

Self-scheduling system available for COVID-19 vaccines in Portsmouth

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth City Health Department is offering their self-scheduling service for COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s available for residents of Portsmouth for the clinic on Thursday, March 4.

You can find the scheduler here.

If you or someone you know live within the city limits and are 65 or over or have a qualifying medical condition (sickle cell anemia, down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, people born with severe heart defects requiring regular specialized medical care, severe type 1 diabetes with hospitalization for this in the past year, PKU, Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders, epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders, Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders, severe asthma with hospitalization for this in the past year, alpha and beta thalassemia, solid organ transplant candidates and recipients), you may use the self-scheduler to make an appointment.

The health department says less than half of the county’s 65+ population have gotten at least a first dose of the vaccine.

There are also other locations in Scioto County where the vaccine is available:

Portsmouth City Health Department (Portsmouth City and Sciotoville residents only).

Scioto County Health Department – 740-302-3801. The Hotline hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Scioto County (outside Portsmouth and Sciotoville city limits) residents only.

Southern Ohio Medical Center – Main Campus – 740-356-2273 – Call 8:00am – 8:00pm seven days a week.

Kroger Pharmacy – Portsmouth – 866-211-5320

Kroger Pharmacy – Wheelersburg – 866-211-5320

• Gahm’s Pharmacy – Lucasville – 740-259-2442  on Facebook: Gahm’s Market and Pharmacy

