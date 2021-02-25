The ‘Burg and Coal Grove advance in Ohio playoffs
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Top seeded Wheelersburg and five seed Coal Grove will meet for the District Championship this coming Saturday as both teams won Wednesday night. The Hornets edged Fairland by a final of 54-47 as Addi Dillow scored 30 points for Coal Grove. The Pirates won over New Lexington 47-42.
The two teams will play for the District Championship at 2 p.m. at a site still to be determined and both squads have a combined record of 40-4.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.