The ‘Burg and Coal Grove advance in Ohio playoffs

Hornets will play Wheelersburg this Saturday
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Top seeded Wheelersburg and five seed Coal Grove will meet for the District Championship this coming Saturday as both teams won Wednesday night. The Hornets edged Fairland by a final of 54-47 as Addi Dillow scored 30 points for Coal Grove. The Pirates won over New Lexington 47-42.

The two teams will play for the District Championship at 2 p.m. at a site still to be determined and both squads have a combined record of 40-4.

