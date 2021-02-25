Advertisement

Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 47-year-old man and 71-year-old man passed away. This brings the total number of deaths to 254.

As of Thursday, 41 new cases have been reported. There have been 12,163 overall.

There are 820 active cases.

40 additional people have recovered. 11,089 have recovered overall.

