Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 47-year-old man and 71-year-old man passed away. This brings the total number of deaths to 254.

As of Thursday, 41 new cases have been reported. There have been 12,163 overall.

There are 820 active cases.

40 additional people have recovered. 11,089 have recovered overall.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.