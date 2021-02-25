Advertisement

UC women fall on senior night

Glenville hands Golden Eagles second straight loss
Glenville hands Golden Eagles second straight loss
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a tough way to end the home part of the schedule for the University of Chalreston Wednesday night as they lost to Glenville State 83-81 on senior night. The Pioneers used a strong 4th quarter where they outscored UC 26-14 and the Golden Eagles have now lost two straight after winning their first 13 games.

Five UC players scored in double figures with Erykah Russell leading the way with 26 while Brooklyn Pannell adding 19. Glenville’s Zakiyah Winfield led all scorers with 36 points on 12-19 shooting from the floor.

UC ends the regular season at West Virginia State Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip off.

