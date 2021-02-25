U.S. 23 in Greenup County to reopen
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - U.S. 23 in Greenup County is set to reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 says detours will cease and all lanes will gradually reopen, beginning with northbound lanes.
Traffic has been rerouted at the request of AEP as a safety precaution as crews made repairs to an ice-damaged steel tower that carries a 765-kilovolt transmission line across the highway.
