Wheelersburg man arrested for importuning, sending inappropriate pictures to minors

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man in Wheelersburg, Ohio has been arrested for importuning and sending inappropriate pictures to minors.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the New Albany Police Department contacted them about a man talking to a minor online.

The Sheriff’s Office and New Albany police detectives say they discovered 32-year-old David Wurts was using the KIK app send sexual messages, including naked pictures of himself and videos showing sexual acts.

Investigators say Wurts tried to meet up with a minor to have sex.

Detectives traced the KIK app to identify Wurts and arrested him Wednesday in Portsmouth without incident. They also recovered a computer and cell phone that will be sent to the crime lab for testing.

Wurts is charged with one count of importuning and six counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. He’s being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $17,500 bond. Wurts will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

