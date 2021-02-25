Wheelersburg man arrested for importuning, sending inappropriate pictures to minors

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man in Wheelersburg, Ohio has been arrested for importuning and sending inappropriate pictures to minors.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the New Albany Police Department contacted them about a man talking to a minor online.

The Sheriff’s Office and New Albany police detectives say they discovered 32-year-old David Wurts was using the KIK app send sexual messages, including naked pictures of himself and videos showing sexual acts.

Investigators say Wurts tried to meet up with a minor to have sex.

Detectives traced the KIK app to identify Wurts and arrested him Wednesday in Portsmouth without incident. They also recovered a computer and cell phone that will be sent to the crime lab for testing.

Wurts is charged with one count of importuning and six counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. He’s being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $17,500 bond. Wurts will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.