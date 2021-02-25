Advertisement

W.Va. and Vietnam sign deal to help investment and trade

For several months, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has been working to make an economic deal happen between West Virginia and Vietnam.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia and the country of Vietnam on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to help promote a partnership between the two.

The deal means West Virginia will be a steady supplier of coal and natural gas to Vietnam.

For several months, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has been working to make the deal happen.

“I am so glad that we could come together virtually to sign this historic trade and investment memorandum between West Virginia and Vietnam,” Miller said.

Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania are in a similar partnership with Vietnam.

