1,000 pounds of trout released into Elk River and Blue Creek

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 1,000 lbs of rainbow trout has been released into the Elk River.

Kanawha Commission, along with the Indian Lake Fish Hatchery, made the announcement Friday.

This is part of a series of fish stocks by commission into the Elk River and also marks the first stock of 2021.

“The pandemic has changed our lives in so many ways.  Through our trout stocking program we are excited to support a fun, and safe, outdoor pastime for Kanawha County residents,” said Commission President Kent Carper.

Commissioner Ben Salango said, “Kanawha County is thrilled to continue stocking the Elk River.  We encourage everyone to post your catch on Facebook or Instagram with the #KCFISHESELK” and make sure to tag Kanawha County!”

“We appreciate the support of Indian Lake Fish Hatchery and our sponsors for helping make this program a success. We hope to see plenty of anglers on the Elk this weekend,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said.

For more information on getting your West Virginia Fishing License or fishing regulations, click here.

