1.2 million fish to be stocked across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced 1.2 million fish will be stocked statewide this year.

This is part of his Spring Trout Stocking Initiative.

He kicked off spring trout stocking season Friday with a ceremony filled with stocking the first of over 1,400 trout into Buffalo Creek.

“It is amazing – the great stuff that we’re doing from the standpoint of our fisheries and all the wonderful stuff we’re doing in regard to the nature in this unbelievable state. To everyone who has been involved, I congratulate you in every way in the world.” said Gov. Justice.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Harold Ward, and members of the Buffalo Creek Watershed Association were also at the ceremony Friday.

The governor says the stocking rate for Buffalo Creek has been permanently increased by 10% due to ideal angler access, water quality, and in-stream habitat improvements. Buffalo Creek is also expected to get 2,500 fingerling rainbow trout this spring.

“Many of the successes we are experiencing in our trout program are a direct result of the ongoing $30 million in hatchery renovations that Governor Justice directed our agency to undertake when he first came into office,” Director McDaniel said. “Once complete, these renovations will enable us to substantially increase the number of trout stocked annually, in addition to the numerous improvements already in place under Governor Justice’s leadership.”

