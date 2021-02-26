Advertisement

150th Anniversary of Huntington event to be held Saturday

(City of Huntington)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first 150th Anniversary event to celebrate the birthday of the city of Huntington will be held on Saturday.

The event will stream here on WSAZ.com and on WSAZ’s Facebook Page at 7:30 p.m.

“The Good Time Show with Michael Valentine” virtual variety show will be presented by WSAZ, AT&T and Mountain Health Network.

The show features El Dorado, WSAZ’s Tim Irr, Shelem, Michael Ceveris, Of The Dell and a pepperoni roll cookoff.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo.
UPDATE | Heavy equipment to deal with smoldering at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo
West Virginia DMV
Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia
Rockslide damaged two cars on Interstate 64
Rockfall Damages Cars on I-64
Medical symbol
Boone County Health Department services suspended
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

Latest News

10 indicted for roles in meth trafficking organization
COVID-19 W.Va. | one new death, 421 new cases
Fatal ATV crash reported in Carter County
Fatal fire in Amandaville