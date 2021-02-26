Advertisement

31-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 31-year-old woman has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, this brings the total number of deaths in Kanawha county to 255.

As of Friday, February 26, there are 12,193 total cases. 30 more were reported since Thursday.

822 cases are active.

27 additional people have recovered. There have been 11,116 recoveries since the pandemic started.

