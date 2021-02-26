Another COVID-19-related death reported in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – COVID-19-related illness has claimed another person’s life in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying it was a person in their 80s. Their death brings the countywide death toll to 34 people.

Health officials also reported nine new cases, ranging from people in their 20s to 70s.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 1,247 confirmed cases. There have been 1,314 recoveries.

Thirty-seven cases remain active.

