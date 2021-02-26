Advertisement

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Meigs County

COVID-19-related illness has claimed another life in Meigs County, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – COVID-19-related illness has claimed another person’s life in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying it was a person in their 80s. Their death brings the countywide death toll to 34 people.

Health officials also reported nine new cases, ranging from people in their 20s to 70s.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 1,247 confirmed cases. There have been 1,314 recoveries.

Thirty-seven cases remain active.

