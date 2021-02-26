COVID-19 W.Va. | one new death, 421 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday, 421 new cases of COVID-19 were reported and one new virus-related death.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 26, there have been 2,157,910 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 131,234 total cases and 2,291 total deaths.

Friday the DHHR has confirmed the death of a 68-year old female from Webster County.

Of the 131,234 COVID-19 cases, 7,800 are considered active.

Data shows 121,143 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As for vaccine administration, 183,537 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus and 285,654 have received their first dose.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,192), Berkeley (9,649), Boone (1,567), Braxton (772), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,769), Calhoun (229), Clay (376), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,644), Gilmer (710), Grant (1,062), Greenbrier (2,419), Hampshire (1,522), Hancock (2,588), Hardy (1,264), Harrison (4,817), Jackson (1,664), Jefferson (3,607), Kanawha (12,029), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,219), Logan (2,686), Marion (3,655), Marshall (2,997), Mason (1,766), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,205), Mineral (2,575), Mingo (2,115), Monongalia (7,949), Monroe (945), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,170), Ohio (3,619), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,528), Putnam (4,194), Raleigh (4,663), Randolph (2,383), Ritchie (621), Roane (602), Summers (701), Taylor (1,082), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,678), Wayne (2,604), Webster (311), Wetzel (1,078), Wirt (353), Wood (7,014), Wyoming (1,738).

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination. To do so click here.

