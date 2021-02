AMANDAVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was killed in a fire.

It happened Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. on the corner of Jones and Oliver Street in Amandaville.

According to dispatch, the West Side, Jefferson and Institute Fire Departments responded.

No other information has been released.

