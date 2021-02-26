Advertisement

FDA approval for vaccine that was trialed by Kentucky hospitals could come Friday

By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We could know by the end of the day if the FDA will approve a third vaccine to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

Three Kentucky hospitals played a big role in the clinical trials of that vaccine.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one-dose shot, unlike vaccines we currently have that require an initial shot and a booster. The FDA is reviewing it for potential emergency use authorization.

Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?

UK Healthcare, Baptist Health Lexington, and Norton Healthcare in Louisville took part in the phase 3 trial of that vaccine. There are almost 900 volunteers locally and more than 43,000 across the world.

Their results show the vaccine was 86% effective against severe COVID-19 illness and had a 66% efficacy rate overall.

Another big advantage is that this vaccine could be kept in a regular refrigerator for up to three months. So, for more rural areas that may not have specially refrigerated, this could be an option.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo.
UPDATE | Heavy equipment to deal with smoldering at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo
West Virginia DMV
Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia
Medical symbol
Boone County Health Department services suspended
Rockslide damaged two cars on Interstate 64
Rockfall Damages Cars on I-64
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

Latest News

Store closes after vehicle hits building
car crashed into building in Lincoln County
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Job fair to be held in Charleston
150th Anniversary of Huntington event to be held Saturday