Gallia County Sheriff’s Office conducts operation

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Gallia County Sheriff’s Department worked with U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) on Operation Offender Compliance.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says they worked on Friday to conduct an operation that ensures the compliance of registered sex offenders living within the county.

Operation Compliance teams visited nearly 50 sex offenders to verify their location of residence along with other registration information to make sure they are following state laws.

“(Friday’s) operation is just another example of our commitment to safeguarding our communities and holding criminal offenders accountable,” said Sheriff Champlin.

