High schools in Wayne County to return to five-day, in-person learning

High schools in Wayne County will return to five days a week of in-person classes beginning...
High schools in Wayne County will return to five days a week of in-person classes beginning Wednesday, March 3.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High schools in Wayne County will return to five days a week of in-person classes beginning Wednesday, March 3.

The Wayne County Board of Education unanimously approved the change at a special meeting Friday evening at Spring Valley High School.

This decision follows a motion for PK-8 students to return to in-person instruction five days a week that was passed by the West Virginia Board of Education earlier this week, and the same was recommended for high schools.

The Wayne County school board already decided earlier this week for Pre-K through 8 schools to go back to 5 days a week in-person.

Superintendent Todd Alexander says Wayne County has improved on the color map for the first time in months. They’re yellow this week.

He says they just finished their last round of second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Seventy-two percent of employees age 50 and up have received them.

High schools would switch to remote learning if the county goes red, but elementary and middle schools would remain open.

Alexander says a number of other districts have already gone back to five days a week successfully, and there’s no reason to think they can’t as well.

