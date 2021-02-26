Job fair to be held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a job fair and recruiting event for NGK Spark Plug Plant.

The fair will held at the United Talent Charleston Office on Thursday, March 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It’s located at 500 Leon Sullivan Way.

According to United Talent Staffing, they are hiring on the spot for an immediate start for Warehouse and Production Associates. No experience is needed, but a high school diploma or GED is required. You also must be able to lift up to 50lbs unassisted.

They’re hiring full time/temp-to-hire roles on 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts at $11-11.50 an hour.

If you can’t make it to the fair, click here to apply online.

