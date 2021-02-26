Marshall University School of Pharmacy hosts food collection

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University School of Pharmacy Phi Delta Chi chapter hosted a drive-thru food drive on Friday.

The food drive, scheduled from noon to 5 p.m., was to support Facing Hunger Foodbank. Students and staff worked at the event.

Marshall School of Pharmacy Dean Gayle Brazeau said this is just one of the many ways the school gets involved in the community.

“We do try to plan something each month has a school pharmacy, just to let people know we are here and committed to serving our community,” Brazeau said.

Brazeau said in addition to events similar to the food drive, pharmacy students have been involved with vaccination efforts in Cabell County.

This is the organization’s third food collection. School leaders told WSAZ they raised more than 1,300 pounds of food and more than $600 during the first two events.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.